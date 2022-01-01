Journey Performs Their Classic Hits “Any Way You Want It” And “Don’t Stop Believin'” At Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin Eve 2022

Home News Aswath Viswanathan January 1st, 2022 - 8:06 PM

Journey performed their classic hits “Any Way You Want It” and “Don’t Stop Believin’” at Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve 2022. According to Blabbermouth, the show marked the 50th anniversary of the ABC New Year’s Eve celebration which celebrates the year’s best music.

The show, hosted by Ryan Seacrest and Liza Koshy, saw Journey playing “a special collection of notable and celebrated hits, consisting of their two biggest songs “Any Way You Want It” and “Don’t Stop Believin’”. Along with Journey, also scheduled to perform were Avril Lavigne and Travis Barker.

Journey were recently on tour in Las Vegas this past December. According to Blabbermouth, they completed a month-long residency at The Theater at Virgin Hotels. They are scheduled to go on tour across the country with Billy Idol and Toto in early 2022. In fact, their Freedom Tour 2022 will take them right to Crypto.com Arena, previously known as Staples Center, on April 5 2022.

Earlier this year, Journey’s permanent guitarist Neal Schon and keyboardist since 1980 Jonathan Cain had been involved in a legal battle with former drummer Steve Smith and former bassist Ross Valory that reached an amicable agreement. Earlier this year, Journey also headlined Lollapalooza in Chicago this summer.

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado