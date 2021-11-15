Journey Announce Winter 2021 Tour Dates With Billy Idol and Toto

Home News Skyler Graham November 15th, 2021 - 4:49 PM

This winter, Journey is touring across North America alongside other ‘80s icons Billy Idol and Toto. According to Consequence, Billy Idol will accompany the band throughout the first leg of the tour, and Toto will open for the second leg.

The “Freedom Tour” will kick off on Dec. 1 in Las Vegas, and stay in that city until February 2022. Idol will join on the tour at a Pittsburgh show on Feb. 22, 2022, and pass their opening role over to Toto in San Diego on April 7. The tour is set to conclude on May 11 in Hartford, CT. Tickets go on sale this Friday, Nov. 19 via Ticketmaster.

In March of 2020, former Journey drummer Steve Smith and former bassist Ross Valory were fired from the band for allegedly staging a “corporate coup d’état” over control of the group’s brand. Permanent guitarist Neal Schon and longtime keyboardist Jonathan Cain sued the former members for $10 million in damages, but ultimately reached an “amicable settlement” this past April.

In May, Toto and Brian Eno worked together on the soundtrack for Dune, which writer Austin Woods said “channels all the epic, symphonic pomp of John Williams’ iconic score, only here, it’s much, much quirkier.” On Dec. 20, Billy Idol is scheduled to perform at the third Above Ground benefit concert. The Dave Navarro and Billy Morisson-hosted event is raising money for MusiCares, a non-profit that helps musicians receive mental health treatment.

Journey 2021-2022 Tour Dates:

12/01 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Theater at Virgin Hotels

12/02 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Theater at Virgin Hotels

12/07 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Theater at Virgin Hotels

12/08 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Theater at Virgin Hotels

12/10 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Theater at Virgin Hotels

12/11 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Theater at Virgin Hotels

12/18 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

02/22 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena *

02/23 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center *

02/25 – Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena *

02/27 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center *

02/28 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden *

03/02 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena *

03/05 – Quebec City, QC @ Videotron Centre *

03/07 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena *

03/08 – Albany, NY @ Times Union Center *

03/12 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum *

03/14 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center *

03/16 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center *

03/17 – Oklahoma City, OK & Paycom Center *

03/19 – N. Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena *

03/21 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center *

03/24 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Arena *

03/27 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center *

03/28 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena *

03/31 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center *

04/01 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center *

04/04 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center *

04/05 – Los Angeles, CA STAPLES Center *

04/07 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena ^

04/09 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena ^

04/11 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena ^

04/13 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center ^

04/15 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center ^

04/20 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena ^

04/21 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center ^

04/24 – Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center ^

04/25 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena ^

04/27 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena ^

04/28 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center ^

04/30 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center ^

05/02 – Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena ^

05/04 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena ^

05/05 – Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse ^

05/07 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse ^

05/09 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena ^

05/11 – Hartford, CT @ XL Center ^

* = w/ Billy Idol

^ = w/ Toto

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado