Cradle Of Filth Tease Upcoming Projects: “We As A Band Have Many Exciting Things Planned For 2022”

According to Blabbermouth, extreme British metallers Cradle of Filth have teased many upcoming projects including live shows, the continuation of their Incendium comic book series and other collaborations. Vocalist Dani “Filthy” Davey said, “We as a band have many exciting things planned for 2022.”

Davey shared a year-end message to the band’s fans on Instagram while also looking ahead to the new year. He wrote: “Firstly, in this festive address, I’d like to wish everyone a Happy New Year. May it be a productive and fruitfully delicious one for each & every one of you! Despite 2021 being another year of the plague & not seeing much action in the live department, it did bare witness to the release of our new album ‘Existence Is Futile’. It also enabled us to partially tour the album in the States, where we played the two video tracks alongside fan-faves, as we brought our worldwide tour of ‘Cruelty And The Beast’ to a head.

He went on to praise some of their live shows. “Elsewhere, some live events did go on regardless despite the voracity of the virus, one of which was the impressive Bloodstock which was attended by a little over 20k excited Metal fans who were absolutely gagging at the bit to be back at a big live show after so long.⁣”

Davey also looked forward to 2022. “​​We as a band have many exciting things planned for 2022, not least of all the continuation of our Incendium comic book series & toys & our ever expanding drinks line, but also plenty of potential live dates/ collaborations/ aberrations/ trinkets & baubles/ strange darksome exotica and above all else, music!⁣”

Back in October, Cradle of Filth performed a solo New York City show without their two opening bands, 3Teeth and Once Human, due to COVID. They recently released their album Existence Is Futile in November and started releasing singles earlier in September. One of them included the track “Necromantic Fantasies.”