Cradle Of Filth Shares Dark New Music Video For “Necromantic Fantasies”

English extreme metal band Cradle of Filth has dropped a new single from their forthcoming studio album Existence Is Futile. Titled “Necromantic Fantasies,” this new single is an enchanting gothic experience that features soaring vocals and menacing guitar riffs. In conjunction with the release, the band also shared a cinematic music video for the track that leans heavily into the grandiose.

“Necromantic Fantasies” is a vibrant metal song that features impressive symphonic elements. Seemingly straight out of a dark fairy tale, the song incorporates ominous strings and an infectious chorus melody. A wall of distorted and theatrical guitars bombards the listener in the verses. While not dominant in the mix, the drumming featured on this track is technically impressive and it drives the song’s frenzied momentum. Frontman Dani Filth’s songwriting on this track is sinister and alluring as is his unique vocal delivery. The guitar solo is a striking display of guitar heroics. Squealing pinch harmonics, delectable arpeggios and mind-bending guitar bends conjure images of raw gothic energy.

The music video was directed by Vicente Cordero, who also directed the band’s previous video for “Crawling King Chaos.“ The new video is a cinematic foray into a dark and sinister gothic world. The band is showcased playing in front of a fortress-like set that is rife with vines and demonic images. Dancers dressed in bondage suits sway back and forth as the band performs. A Victorian plot line is scattered between shots of the band. Severed hands, fiendish creatures and enchanted books are some of the elements that can be found in this imaginative video.

Filth provided some information on the narrative driven video. Complementing Cordero, Filth is impressed with how the song and set came together. “This is a very different video from its predecessor, sporting more of a narrative amid leaning back toward a dark Victorian gothic vibe, showcasing the second of many unique tracks on this, our 13th album. It’s very cinematic, much like “Crawling King Chaos,” but walking a much more ‘dark faerytale’ path,” says the singer.

Cradle of Filth’s latest album is set to drop on October 22. Last month, the band announced that they’ll be touring the continental US and Mexico this fall, with support from 3Teeth and Once Human. The band will perform their 1998 album, Cruelty and the Beast, as well as other Cradle of Filth fan favorites.

In August, it was reported that pop megastar and massive Cradle of Filth fan Ed Sheeran has been emailing Filth about a possible collaboration project. Though it would be an unconventional paring, the two have touched bases with each other and a joint project could potentially be on the horizon.