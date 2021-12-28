Grimes Teases Possible Collaboration With The Weeknd, Discusses Celebrity Culture And Music Industry

Home News Roy Lott December 28th, 2021 - 5:53 PM

Shortly after releasing her visually appealing music video for “Player of Games,” Grimes has teased fans that a new collaboration with The Weeknd could be a possibility in the future.“Hmmmm surprises for yalls … It’s called Sci Fi,” she told fans asking about the possibility on her official Discord server. “Player of Games” was co-produced by one of The Weeknd’s frequent collaborators Illangelo and the music video was directed by the Weeknd’s After Hours music video director Anton Tammi. This could lead to that collaboration coming to fruition.

She then went to Twitter, detailing her potential day job switch after releasing her highly anticipated album Book 1. She explains that celebrity culture is a huge role in a job change. “Celebrity culture is suffocating a f,” Grimes tweeted. “I’m not quitting music, but def changing my main day job after BOOK 1. Music industry feels old and tired, reliant on archaic systems.”

In September, the singer spoke about the album, saying it is her best work to date. I’m just finishing an album, and I think it is by far my greatest work that I’ve ever done,” she said to Stereogum. “I just literally don’t care if anyone listens to this shit. I just want it to be, like, great. I want it to be unequivocally great art.” A release date has not been announced.

She also formed an artificial intelligence girl group named NPC. NPC collaborated with house DJ Chris Lake on their latest hit “A Drug From God.”

