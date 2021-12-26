Post Malone Teams Up With Magic: The Gathering To Promote Return Of ‘Friday Night Magic’ Series

Home News Audrey Herold December 26th, 2021 - 11:04 PM

Rapper, Singer-songwriter, Austin Post, known professionally as “Post Malone,” is from Syracuse, New York. He started his music career in 2013 and started getting noticed after the release his 2015 debut single “White Iverson.” Since then other popular releases of his include “Sunflower,” “Rockstar” and “Congratulations.” Post Malone’s musical influences include these artists: Bob Dylan, Kurt Cobain and Johnny Cash.

Post Malone has partnered up with Magic: The Gathering, a popular fantasy card. The artist is a big fan of the fantasy card game. Next year, the card game will be launching a series of tournaments in stores. In over 8,000 stores all over the world, the Friday Night Magic series will be taking place. According to publisher, Wizards of the Coast, 2022 looks bright. They mention partnerships, exciting online experiences, and even more opportunities to show their love of the game.

The artist is quite excited about the game and says as much here.

He says, “I’m obsessed with Magic: The Gathering. This is really a dream come true — we’ll be doing some cool stuff so keep an eye out.”

Nathan Stewart, the Head of Franchise Marketing for Wizards of the Coast, adds on to this saying, “We’re thrilled to collaborate with Posty in ways that will allow his signature style, talent, and love of the game to combine in ways fans will never forget.”

Aside from Magic: The Gathering, Malone also headlined a virtual concert to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Pokémon, not to mention his collaboration with Crocs back in 2018. Post Malone is all about the collaborations.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz