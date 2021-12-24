Judge Grants Coachella Restraining Order Against Live Nation Over Alleged Trademark Infringement

Home News Anaya Bufkin December 24th, 2021 - 10:41 PM

It was previously reported that Coachella sued Live Nation for using the “Coachella” label to promote a New Year’s Eve celebration. The event will be hosted by the Twenty-Nine Palms Band of Mission Indians, an Indigenous tribe. On Monday, December 20, a temporary restraining order was filed by Coachella and its parent company Goldenvoice against Live Nation to stop ticket sales and advertising for “Coachella Day One 22”. According to Rolling Stone, a judge has granted Coachella and Goldenvoice a temporary restraining order against Live Nation.

Coachella and Goldenvoice (owned by AEG) filed a trademark infringement suit against Live Nation, an events promoter and venue operator in California, for marketing under the title of “Coachella” to promote their New Year’s Eve event. Since the issue of the restraining order, Live Nation and the Tribe removed “Coachella” from its title with hopes of the event occurring at Coachella Crossroads, which is located in Coachella, California (unlike the Coachella event that takes place in Indio, California).

Although the Twenty-Nine Palms Band of Mission Indians tribe is “entitled to sovereign immunity and therefore not subject to suit” (as noted in a footnote in the ruling notes), Coachella and Goldenvoice have decided to go after Live Nation due to a ticket option that still has the “Coachella” label in its name and is being advertised. Darrell Mike, Twenty-Nine Palms Band of Mission Indians’ chairman claims that the infringement suit is a direct attack on the tribe and its region.

The judge has ruled in favor of Coachella and Goldenvoice due to the belief that Coachella and Goldenvoice will face “irreparable harm” if the Tribe and Live Nation continue to market under the “Coachella” label. Nevertheless, instead of its original title, the event will be referred to as “Day One 22” and move forward as planned with performances from Lil Wayne, rapper E-40 and Shaquille O’Neal (as DJ Diesel).