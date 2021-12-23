Metallica Perform “Fixxxer” Live For The First Time During 40th Anniversary Show

Home News Jamie Reddy December 23rd, 2021 - 9:13 PM

Legendary rock band, Metallica, performed their “Fans Only” concerts in San Francisco last week at the Chase Center. It was noted to be a fans only concert due to the band performing a lot of deep cuts and first-time performances within their 40 year history. One of standouts of the performances was when the band played “Fixxxer” for the first time. The song is the final track on their seventh album, Reload, which was released in 1997. December 16 has also been appointed as “Metallica Day” by San Francisco.

With such a huge following for decades, it is only natural to assume that concert goers would relive the moments of firsts when they hear songs they love played live at a show for the first time. “We are grateful that you have been along with us for 40 years, and we are so happy that you’re here still after all this time,” James Hettfield says to the audience during one of the shows. This shows that time is not a factor in good music and even the most tenured artists can create a buzz in the hearts of their fans. The concert will be aired on Amazon Prime Video and Amazon Music. Click here for more information.

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado