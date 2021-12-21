Smashing Pumpkins’ Billy Corgan Performs Two Previously Unreleased Holiday Songs “Evergreen” And “The Magi And The Shiny Bright” Annual Christmas Show After Announcement Of Father’s Passing

Home News Joe Hageman December 21st, 2021 - 7:00 PM

Smashing Pumpkins lead singer Billy Corgan announced that his father, William Corgan Sr. passed away from a heart attack. Corgan Sr. was also a musician, and he helped inspire Billy to make his own music. Corgan Sr. had a long and tumultuous history with music that showed Billy what was possible in his music career and what he would need to do to succeed. Billy created a video tribute for his father going over all of the things in his life that had been passed down musically by his father. In a fitting tribute to his father, Billy continued on with family’s Christmas time performance by performing “Do You Hear What I Hear” with his daughter Philomena. He performed this holiday set at Madame Zuzu’s in Highland Park, IL. All proceeds from the event will benefit PAWS Chicago, a no-kill animal shelter in the Chicago area.

During the set, Billy Corgan performed two new holiday songs, “The Magi and the Shiny Bright,” and “Evergreen.” “The Magi and the Shiny Bright” is a folksy Christmas sounding song. The lyrics describe scenes of family and wishing everyone a Merry Christmas. It is slightly faster than “Evergreen” and has a stronger guitar line. “Evergreen” is a slower Christmas ballad, and Corgan is using a softer and higher voice for most of the lyrics. It also describes more religious scenery about Christmas.

Billy Corgan has taken to playing more unreleased songs live, as earlier this year played some songs of his from before Smashing Pumpkins during a live set at Madame Zuzu’s. He also began selling some music gear he used to perform Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness on tour.

Photo Credit: Alyssa Fried