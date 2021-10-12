Billy Corgan Plays Unreleased Pre-Smashing Pumpkins Songs Live

Home News Michelle Leidecker October 12th, 2021 - 8:08 PM

Over the course of the last two weekends, Smashing Pumpkins’ Billy Corgan played a series of four solo acoustic sets at his Madame Zuzu’s tea shop in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park. He performed under the banner of William Patrick Corgan Early Years 1985-1990, and the sets were described as more of a blast from the past, from a time between 1985 and 1990 that Corgan was exploring his musicality, yet to release even his first album. In line with the explanation provided about the shows, Corgan played a number of songs from his “pre-Pumpkins goth rock band the Marked, as well as a number of early Pumpkins tracks,” according to stereogum.com.

The affairs were overall intimate, with Corgan being seen in the videos sitting with his voice, a guitar and his songs. This stripped down version of his early years of exploration allowed his audience to feel closer to the singer, who has gone on to create smash hits with his various bands.

Smashing Pumpkins have been busy, recently performing at Riot Fest, where the band performed their famous song “Quiet” for the first time in 27 years. Corgan has also sold some of his gear from the Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness Tour through reverb.com.

Photo Credit Alyssa Fried