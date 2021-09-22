Smashing Pumpkins’ Billy Corgan Sells Music Gear Used During Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness Tour

Home News Michelle Leidecker September 22nd, 2021 - 8:21 PM

Billy Corgan has partnered with Reverb for the second time to sell some of his favorite equipment, many of which were used in the creation of Smashing Pumpkin’s albums Adore, Machina and Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness. All the items are available for preview now on reverb.com but will not become available for purchase until September 29. The the Official Billy Corgan Reverb Shop has plenty to offer including:

– Two gold Marshall JMP-1 preamps. “These vintage pieces are straight out of the ‘90s and were used in the studio and on tour to support Siamese Dream and Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness,” said Corgan.

– Three 1980s ADA MP-1 preamps, two of which were used on The Smashing Pumpkins’ debut album Gish. “I would run it into a Marshall head. That was my main sound from ‘89 or ‘90 through ‘92,” Corgan said.

– A Drawmer 1960 stereo compressor that was the main compressor in Corgan’s home studio. “I used it on all my home demos, from Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness to the Machina albums,” he said.

– A Sequential Circuit Prophet 10 synthesizer that was featured on Adore and the Machina albums, as well as the recent CYR album, according to Corgan.

– Ten guitars, including a 1976 sunburst Fender Stratocaster, a Yamaha SA2200 custom-made for Corgan, a Harmony Rocket used on the Oceania album and tour, and aTaylor 855 12-string used in both studio and live renditions for songs from the Machina albums.

Fans are excited to get their hands on Corgan’s personal collection, especially these instruments that were so imperative to the making and touring of their associated albums. The collaboration with Reverb comes as the company has made the move to collaborate with more artists in releasing their own recommendations to the public, including Tom DeLonge, Dweezil Zappa, Sonic Youth, and more.

Photo Credit Alyssa Fried