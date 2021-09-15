The War On Drugs Unveils New Intimate Video For “I Don’t Live Here Anymore”

Home News Michelle Leidecker September 15th, 2021 - 8:08 PM

The War on Drugs are releasing their first album in over 4 years, and have just released the title track “I Don’t Live Here Anymore” along with the accompanying video. Their album I Don’t Live Here Anymore is set to come out on October 29 via Atlantic Records, and if the title track is any indication, the rock album will feature themes of resilience in the face of despair. The song was co-produced by Granduciel and Shawn Everett and features vibrant backing vocals by guests Lucius.

The track has an overall hopeful feel, as bandleader Adam Granduciel sings “I was lying in my bed, a creature void of form/Been so afraid of everything, I need a chance to be reborn.” The music video was directed by Emmett Malloy, also known for his work on the music videos for “Giving Up The Gun” by Vampire Weekend and “St. Anger” by Metallica, and takes place across Los Angeles with a nod to classic rock n’ roll videos from before. The band plays on a rooftop, the beach and in the studio, with a mixture of camera angles that gives the video a homemade feel.

Watch “I Don’t Live Here Anymore” here:

I Don’t Live Here Anymore was recorded over the span of three years in seven different studios, and with over a dozen sessions between Los Angeles and New York City, Granduciel and Everett have made what is a great followup to their Grammy award winning album for A Deeper Understanding. The band is also playing an international tour after the release of the album, starting with their performance at Desert Daze.

Photo Credit Kalyn Oyer