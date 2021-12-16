Dave Gahan & Soulsavers Unveil Haunting New Video “The Dark End of The Street”

Home News Skyler Graham December 16th, 2021 - 3:57 PM

In October, Dave Gahan & Soulsavers shared “The Dark End of the Street,” a sentimental track originally recorded by soul singer James Carr. The group recently shared an animated music video for the song, which uses 3D photogrammic technology to insert Gahan into the video game-like scenes. The apocalyptic video shows people running through the streets as an animated version of Gahan watches them struggle from a high-rise apartment. This apparent superiority, however, turns into an acceptance of death, as the figure calmly walks the chaotic streets before floating toward the sky.



The song is from their recent album Imposter, which came out on Nov. 12. The album also featured the single “Metal Heart,” a Cat Power song that “floods the listener’s ears with magnificent harmonies alongside the slow-building percussive elements that crescendo towards an uplifting end.” Imposter primarily features covers, but each one was chosen for their relevance to Gahan’s personal life.

In addition to covering songs by significant artists, Gahan has been collaborating with them. The Depeche Mode singer was featured on Humanist’s “Shock Collar,” in which his voice and the collective’s guitars create a dream-like quality. Gahan also worked with Goldfrapp on “Ocean,” a track from their impressionist album Silver Eye: Deluxe Edition.