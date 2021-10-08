Dave Gahan & Soulsavers Share Emotive New Track And Video For “Metal Heart”, Imposter Out November 12

Home News Benny Titelbaum October 8th, 2021 - 5:24 PM

Dave Gahan & Soulsavers have released their new single, “Metal Heart,” along with an accompanying music video. Their newest track comes from their forthcoming album, Imposter, which is set to release on November 12.

Dave & Soulsavers have reimagined Cat Power’s original 1998 release through their soulfully emotive take on the track. The soft sentimental song floods the listener’s ears with magnificent harmonies alongside the slow building percussive elements that crescendo towards an uplifting end. The black and white music video presents the collective brainstorming and recording the single adding a fine layer of authenticity to the passionate backing track.

As stated in a press release, Gahan commented on the new single stating, “It’s probably my favorite at the moment. It was really such a great performance to record because it had this arc, starting as just this little thing which by the end grows into a monster, and to me that same arc also reflects the sentiment of the song.”

Dave Gahan & Soulsaver’s upcoming album is said to give life and new meaning to songs that have profound value to Gahan’s very being. Therefore, Imposter is not a cover album, but a reflection of Gahan’s life through the stories of others being told by him.

Imposter will mark the collective’s third collaborative album together following their 2015 release, Angels & Ghosts, and their 2012 project, The Light the Dead See. The group previously released a music video for their track “Shine” back in December 2015.