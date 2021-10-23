Dave Gahan & Soulsavers Share Sentimental New Track “The Dark End Of The Street”

Home News Aswath Viswanathan October 23rd, 2021 - 1:36 PM

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame-inducted artist Dave Gahan, along with long time musical partner Soulsavers (Rich Machin), have shared a sentimental new track, “The Dark End Of The Street.” The song comes in advance of their upcoming album, Imposter, which is set to release on November 12.

“The Dark End of The Street” was written in 1966 by Chips Moman and Dan Penn, and soul singer James Carr recorded it as his signature single. Carr’s version made it on the Billboard Hot 100 at the time and the song has since been covered by numerous artists, from Aretha Franklin, Dolly Parton and now Dave Gahan. Gahan and Machin bring a bluesy grit to the song that give it an uplifting quality.

The song is accentuated by a subtle guitar line in the background that gives the song its homely feel. There is also a smooth organ that is running underneath the entire track that gives the song some warmth. Gahan’s voice is also very reminiscent of the past, giving the song even more texture and uniqueness. It’s a sentimental song with a magnificent vocal performance from Gahan.

Earlier this month, Gahan and Machin released another single for the album, “Metal Heart,” along with an accompanying music video. The video is a black and white video showing their collective brainstorming and recording of the single. As stated in a press release, Gahan commented on the new single stating, “It’s probably my favorite at the moment. It was really such a great performance to record because it had this arc, starting as just this little thing which by the end grows into a monster, and to me that same arc also reflects the sentiment of the song.”

Dave Gahan & Soulsavers’ upcoming album is said to give life and new meaning to songs that have profound value to Gahan’s very being. So, Imposter is not a cover album, but rather a reflection of Gahan’s life through the stories of others being told by him. Imposter will mark the collective’s third collaborative album together following their 2015 release, Angels & Ghosts, and their 2012 project, The Light the Dead See.