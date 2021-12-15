Waxahatchee Announces New Soundtrack El Deafo For January 2022 Release, Shares New Track “Tomorrow”

Home News Roy Lott December 15th, 2021 - 7:59 PM

Waxahatchee has announced her original soundtrack for the upcoming animated series El Deafo. Along with the album announcement, she has released the lead single “Tomorrow.” The song is a catchy and uplifting one that discusses healing through the pain of what one is going through. It was produced by Rob Barbato. Check out the lighthearted tune below.

Real name Kate Crutchfield, she talks about the new soundtrack album in a press release. “I’m so happy to finally announce an amazing project I had the honor of being a part of. Last year I wrote some original music for a new show on Apple TV+ called El Deafo, based on the book of the same name by a true hero, Cece Bell,” she stated. “Myself along with Rob Barbato spent a few months arranging and recording these tunes and it was an amazing experience all around.” El Deafo is set to premiere on January 7 exclusively on Apple TV+. The show follows Cece, who after losing her hearing, learns to navigate school and new friends, all through the help of her superhero alter ego named El Deafo.

Crutchfield will have quite the itinerary for 2022. She is set to hit the road at the top of next year in support of her latest non-soundtrack record Saint Cloud. The tour will commence on January 17 in Riviera, Mexico and will begin in North America starting on February 4 in Birmingham, AL. It will continue to hit other major North American cities before concluding on June 21 in Boston, MA. Jason Isbell and 400 unit as well as Madi Diaz will open in select cities. She is also set to open for Haim in between her own headlining tour, including a show at the iconic Hollywood Bowl on May 1.

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer