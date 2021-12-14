mxdwn Music

Menu

Burial Announce New EP Antidawn For January

December 14th, 2021 - 2:42 PM

Burial Announce New EP Antidawn For January

The British electronic music producer Burial has historically remained mysterious, but he has recently opened up with news of an upcoming EP, Antidawn, to be released on Jan. 6 via Hyperdub. The artist hasn’t yet shared any of its tracks, but a press release describes what to expect from the five-track piece: “Antidawn seems to tell a story of a wintertime city, and something beckoning you to follow it into the night,” reads the release in Stereogum. “The result is both comforting and disturbing, producing a quiet and uncanny glow against the cold. Sometimes, as it enters ‘a bad place’, it takes your breath away. And time just stops.”

Burial worked with Blackdown on a split EP earlier this year, Shock Power of Love. This EP contained the atmospheric “Dolphinz,” which was described as “a nine-minute long ambient affair, opening up with whispered vocals before slowly transitioning into a pained, howling wind noise that is complemented by eerie undertones which evoke images of trees and shallow puddles.”

Prior to this EP, the producer shared a compilation album in 2019 to celebrate his work throughout the decade. Tunes 2011-2019 was the artist’s first project in a decade, so this EP also presents some of the artist’s first new solo work in years. Check out the tracklist below. 

Antidawn Tracklist:
01 “Strange Neighbourhood”
02 “Antidawn”
03 “Shadow Paradise”
04 “New Love”
05 “Upstairs Flat”

Comments
© mxdwn.com 2001 - 2021. All rights reserved.