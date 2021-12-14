Burial Announce New EP Antidawn For January

Home News Skyler Graham December 14th, 2021 - 2:42 PM

The British electronic music producer Burial has historically remained mysterious, but he has recently opened up with news of an upcoming EP, Antidawn, to be released on Jan. 6 via Hyperdub. The artist hasn’t yet shared any of its tracks, but a press release describes what to expect from the five-track piece: “Antidawn seems to tell a story of a wintertime city, and something beckoning you to follow it into the night,” reads the release in Stereogum. “The result is both comforting and disturbing, producing a quiet and uncanny glow against the cold. Sometimes, as it enters ‘a bad place’, it takes your breath away. And time just stops.”

Burial worked with Blackdown on a split EP earlier this year, Shock Power of Love. This EP contained the atmospheric “Dolphinz,” which was described as “a nine-minute long ambient affair, opening up with whispered vocals before slowly transitioning into a pained, howling wind noise that is complemented by eerie undertones which evoke images of trees and shallow puddles.”

Prior to this EP, the producer shared a compilation album in 2019 to celebrate his work throughout the decade. Tunes 2011-2019 was the artist’s first project in a decade, so this EP also presents some of the artist’s first new solo work in years. Check out the tracklist below.

Antidawn Tracklist:

01 “Strange Neighbourhood”

02 “Antidawn”

03 “Shadow Paradise”

04 “New Love”

05 “Upstairs Flat”