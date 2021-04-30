Burial And Blackdown Share New Split EP Shock Power Of Love

Home News Caroline Fisher April 30th, 2021 - 8:37 PM

British electronic artist Burial and music producer Blackdown have released a new collaborative EP titled Shock Power of Love EP via Keysound Recordings, according to Pitchfork.

The two acts last worked together in 2006, when Burial remixed Blackdown’s track “Crackle Blues.” Each artist contributed two tracks to the record, with “Space Cadet” and “Dark Gethsemane” being attributed to Burial and Blackdown providing “This Journey VIP” as well as a remix of Heatmap’s song “Arklight.”

The EP maintains lyrical concepts consistent with “the power of love” through its various extraterrestrial themes.

Listen to “Space Cadet” here: <a href="https://burial.bandcamp.com/album/shock-power-of-love-ep">Shock Power of Love EP by Burial</a>

This dynamic, nine-minutes plus track takes listeners on a journey through transcendent instrumentals and poppy hooks. Sparse yet profound lyrics build up the progressive song as its various layers unfold, leading up to the ultimate call for “peace and unity” as it comes to a close.

In 2019, Burial released a 12” containing two dancable tracks, “Claustro” and “State Forest.” Later that year, he announced his compilation album, Tunes 2011-2019, for December 2019 release via Hyperdub. The artist released his first single after a four year hiatus in 2011, titled “Street Halo.”

Listen to “This Journey VIP” here:

<a href="https://burial.bandcamp.com/album/shock-power-of-love-ep">Shock Power of Love EP by Blackdown</a>

Complete with irregular percussion and captivating sound bytes, this hypnotic track captures the distinct sound characteristic to Blackdown. The song is rhythmic and catchy, constructing a cryptic narrative surrounding “this journey” that we may “never understand.”