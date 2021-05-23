Burial Uncovers Atsmospheric New Song “Dolphinz”

Home News Aaron Grech May 23rd, 2021 - 1:52 PM

Iconic electronic music producer Burial has released a new single called “Dolphinz,” which is accompanied by the track “Chemz,” on a new split vinyl EP. Both tracks are currently available on Bandcamp.

“Dolphinz” is a nine-minute long ambient affair, opening up with whispered vocals before slowly transitioning into a a pained, howling wind sound that are complemented by eerie undertones which evoke images of trees and shallow puddles. The track eventually adds more tones, as its middle-section is complemented by lighter, more ethereal sounds, before returning back into the darkness, while a brief vocal interlude regarding dolphin biology plays on.