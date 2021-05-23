Burial Uncovers Atsmospheric New Song “Dolphinz”

Iconic electronic music producer Burial has released a new single called “Dolphinz,” which is accompanied by the track “Chemz,” on a new split vinyl EP. Both tracks are currently available on Bandcamp.
“Dolphinz” is a nine-minute long ambient affair, opening up with whispered vocals before slowly transitioning into a a pained, howling wind sound that are complemented by eerie undertones which evoke images of trees and shallow puddles. The track eventually adds more tones, as its middle-section is complemented by lighter, more ethereal sounds, before returning back into the darkness, while a brief vocal interlude regarding dolphin biology plays on.
Hailing from the UK during the mid-2000s Burial’s name was commonly associated with the region’s bourgeoning dubstep scene at the time, where he made a name for himself thanks to his unique beat structure and mesmerizing cut-up vocals. While both “Chemz” and “Dolphinz” are heavy departures from his self-titled debut and follow-up Untrue, the former track retains Burial’s trademark vocal sampling. The twelve-minute long song is rooted in contemporary house music thanks to its snare-infused beat, groovy melodies and R&B vocal samples, however its undertones are clearly the work of Burial. After a lenghty hiatus throughout the 2010s, Burial has reemerged in the past couple of years, first releasing a new compilation album in 2019 before teaming up with the likes of Radiohead’s Thom Yorke and fellow electronic producer Four Tet for the 12″ “Her Revolution” and “His Rope” last fall. Back in April it was announced that the producer would be sharing a joint EP alongside Blackdown.