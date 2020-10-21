Win Butler Says He’s Written “2 or 3” Albums During Quarantine and Arcade Fire Will Record New Album in Texas During Election

Home News Aaron Grech October 21st, 2020 - 8:29 PM

Arcade Fire frontman Win Butler stated that he has written about two or three albums worth of material during the quarantine, adding that the indie rock group plan to go “back to Texas to make the next record, during the election.” Butler revealed these plans during his appearance on the Broken Record podcast, while speaking to famed music producer Rick Rubin.

“Once your body’s already going, there’s no stopping it, so I’ve just been writing,” Butler stated during the interview. “I can’t remember a time when I’ve written more. Feels like being 18, just sitting at a piano for five days in a row just working on a melody for a verse.”

This interview (at 37:30) also corroborated some of the statements his brother Will Butler made back in July, which explained that the COVID-19 pandemic has been delaying work on a new album. Will Butler had also explained that this was partially due to Arcade Fire’s members being spread out across the globe at the time, and added that the group did not know how far they were in the recording process.

Back in April Win Butler posted a brief clip featuring some music alongside a lengthy letter highlighting his plans for the album, which included a track called “Age of Anxiety” written before the pandemic. He also made an appearance during the trailer for the upcoming musical comedy film Bill & Ted Face The Music. Arcade Fire’s most recent studio album was 2017’s Everything Now. They also contributed to the Dumbo remake’s soundtrack with “Baby Mine.”

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna