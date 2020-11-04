Arcade Fire Debuts New Song “Generation A” on Stephen Colbert’s Election Night Special

Home News Aaron Grech November 4th, 2020 - 10:33 AM

Indie rock outfit Arcade Fire debuted a new song called “Generation A” on Stephen Colbert’s election special, Stephen Colbert’s Election Night 2020: Democracy’s Last Stand: Building Back America Great Again Better 2020. This broadcast took place on Showtime last night, and took over Colbert’s typical Late Show appearance.

“Generation A” is an optimistic blend of genre’s with slight country inspired vocals, and a pop inflection reminiscent of Bruce Springsteen’s work on Born In The U.S.A. The track’s synths, nostalgic guitar chords and anthemic vocals drive the Springsteen-inspired style even further during its catchy chorus, while the verses reference racial unrest in the United States, as well as the California wildfires.

The band’s leader Win Butler stated that he had written about two or three albums worth of material during the COVID-19 lockdown and originally claimed that the group would record an album in Texas on Election Day, which took place yesterday. His brother and fellow bandmate Will Butler had previously stated that the COVID-19 pandemic delayed work on a new album as Arcade Fire’s members were split throughout Australia, Canada and the United States.

“Once your body’s already going, there’s no stopping it, so I’ve just been writing,” Will Butler stated during an October interview. “I can’t remember a time when I’ve written more. Feels like being 18, just sitting at a piano for five days in a row just working on a melody for a verse.”

Win Butler posted a brief clip featuring some music back in April, which was accompanied by a lengthy letter highlighting his plans for a new record, along with the reveal of a track called “Age of Anxiety.” The performer also made a cameo appearance during the recent Bill & Ted franchise installment Bill & Ted Face The Music. The band’s most recent studio album Everything Now came out back in 2017.

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna