Priest (ex-Ghost Members) Unleash Their New Dark-Electro Single “A Signal In The Noise”

Skyler Graham December 13th, 2021 - 10:35 PM

Former members of heavy metal band Ghost have joined forces with a keyboardist/programmer who goes by Sulfur for their new group Priest, which just released a new single, “A Signal In The Noise.” In a video for the song, the band has captured both the sound and look of the industrial genre. The band members are dressed head-to-toe in spiked leather, and clips of pollution and cell towers accompany the synth-heavy track.

“‘A Signal in the Noise’ is the first glimpse of a darker era in Priest’s timeline,” a spokesperson for the band said in Consequence. “The industrial rhythms and melodies paint a vast canvas of an apocalyptic future. To accompany the track, we needed a gritty video with an urban feeling.”



Ghost has released similarly eerie songs recently, such as their song “Hunter’s Moon” for Halloween Kills, the latest movie in the Halloween franchise. This track is appropriately spooky, as it “incorporates progressive instrumentation and menacing guitar embellishments.”

They’ve also collaborated with other groups recently, including their work with Iron Maiden for their mobile game Legacy of the Beast, in which Papa Emeritus of the band made a brief appearance in the story lore. According to the aforementioned Consequence article, Ghost’s work will continue in Priest’s upcoming album, which was produced by guitarist and former Ghost engineer Simon Söderberg.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz