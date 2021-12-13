Flogging Molly Announce Spring 2022 Tour Dates

Home News Joe Hageman December 13th, 2021 - 7:15 PM

Celtic Punk band Flogging Molly have announced their return to the road for their upcoming spring 2022 tour across America. Most of the tour dates are played across the Southern portion of the US, with about half of the shows taking place in California, and of particular note their show on Saint Patrick Day. Continuing a tradition for the band, Flogging Molly will play their Saint Patties day show (March 17) in Los Angeles, CA. Lead singer Dave King said this to announce his excitement over returning to Los Angeles “Being able to announce a return to the Hollywood Palladium for St. Patrick’s Day is a happy thing indeed.” We can’t wait to be back in Los Angeles where it all began.” They also recently announced that their Salty Dog Cruise where they will be performing from March 28 – April 1 has sold out. Tickets to the show go on sale on Friday, December 17, with presale beginning on December 14. For all of the shows, they will be supported by Russkaja and the Vandoliers.

Flogging Molly recently got off of their Fall 2021 tour with Violent Femmes, and earlier in 2021 they had a live-streamed performance on Saint Patrick day from Dublin, Ireland. They are currently working on the follow-up album to their 2017 release Life is Good.

Flogging Molly Spring 2022 tour dates

March 8 Knoxville, TN The Mill & Mine

March 9 Huntsville, AL Mars Music Hall

March 11 Kansas City, MO The Truman

March 12 Tulsa, OK Cain’s Ballroom

March 13 Austin, TX Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

March 15 Tempe, AZ The Marquee

March 17 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Palladium

March 18 Funner, CA Harrah’s Resort SoCal – The Events Center

March 19 Indio, CA Fantasy Springs Resort Casino Event Center

March 20 Reno, NV Grand Sierra Resort

March 22 Santa Cruz, CA The Catalyst

March 23 Monterey, CA Golden State Theatre

March 25 Oakland, CA Fox Theater

March 26 Ventura, CA Ventura Music Hall

Photo Credit: Alyssa Fried