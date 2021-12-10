Kanye West’s Publicist Allegedly Threatened Georgian Election Worker After 2020 Election

Home News Benny Titelbaum December 10th, 2021 - 8:06 PM

A Georgian election worker has been allegedly threatened by Kanye “Ye” West’s publicist following the 2020 election. According to Consequence, the incident happened three weeks prior to President Joe Biden being sworn into office.

Election worker Ruby Freeman was allegedly pressured to confess to committing election fraud by Ye’s publicist Trevian Kutti. According to Freeman’s report on the incident, Kutti and an unknown man showed up to her suburban home in Georgia allegedly urging Freeman to admit to election fraud or else she would be “in danger.”

Kutti’s online biography reportedly lists that in September 2018 she “was secured as publicist to Kanye West” and “now serves as West’s Director of Operations.” In addition to this role, it was stated that Kutti is a member of the “Young Black Leadership Council under President Donald Trump.”

Freeman, a 62-year-old grandmother, called 911 after Kutti and an unidentified man showed up to her house on January 4. Kutti gave Freeman her name and stated that she represented a “high-profile individual” before Freeman dialed the police. On the phone call with the dispatcher, Freeman told police that “They’re saying that I need help” and “that it’s just a matter of time that they are going to come out for me and my family.”

A police report followed the incident stating that once an officer arrived, Kutti identified herself as a “crisis manager.” In front of the officer, Kutti allegedly repeated that Freeman “was in danger,” and had “48 hours” before “unknown subjects” would arrive at her home. The officer then recommended that Kutti and Freeman meet at the police station, to which both women agreed.

Reuters eventually obtained bodycam footage from the incident after filing a public records request. In the footage, Kutti told Freeman, “I cannot say what specifically will take place. I just know that it will disrupt your freedom, and the freedom of one or more of your family members.”

In addition to this statement, Kutti stated that “federal people” were keeping an eye on Freeman, saying, “You are a loose end for a party that needs to tidy up.” Eventually, Kutti put Freeman on a phone call with someone she supposedly identified as Harrison Ford (she later said that it was not Ford on the phone with her). On speakerphone, the man allegedly attempted to get Freeman to implicate herself. The hour-long call finished up with Freeman asking for the police officer’s help after stating that, “The Devil is a liar.”

Following the incident, the police did not follow-up. However, the next day, Freeman reportedly received a call from the FBI urging her to evacuate her home as she may very well be in danger. On January 6, a fiery Trump-supporting mob surrounded her home allegedly yelling various threats.

At this time, both Kutti and Ye have declined to comment on the situation.

In October, Kanye West officially changed his name to Ye. Yesterday, Ye and Drake performed a Free Larry Hoover Benefit Concert that could be streamed on the Amazon Music Twitch channel, Prime Video and the Amazon Music app. Last month, Ye released the deluxe version of his highly-anticipated tenth studio album Donda featuring the likes of Andre 3000, Young Thug and Kid Cudi.