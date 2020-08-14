Anna von Hausswolff Shares Soaring New Pipe Organ Song “All Thoughts Fly”

Home News Bryan Boggiano August 14th, 2020 - 6:02 PM

Anna von Hausswolff released “All Thoughts Fly,” the title track from her upcoming album. The 12-minute instrumental song contains contrasts between harmonious sounds and sharper ones. Like its parent album, the track consists of only the pipe organ.

In a press release, von Hausswolf wrote, “I wanted to play with dissonance and polyrhythms to create a harmonic landscape that is constantly changing and expanding into something else. Everything you hear in this track, every little overtone and all ambience is entirely made through the organ. We used EQ but that’s it. The overall idea was to create an illusion of flying thoughts, intertwining and entangling into each other. Different words and worlds happening at the same time, affecting each other and changing each other’s directions and courses.”

According to a press release, von Hausswolff’s inspiration for the album comes from Sacro Bosco. It is a garden in Italy with mythical sculptures and overgrown vegetation on buildings in a valley beneath the castle of Orsini. Allegedly, it was created as a memorial or a work of art.

“All Thoughts Fly is a homage to this creation, and an effort to articulate the atmosphere and the feelings that this place evokes inside of me,” von Hausswolff said in a press release. “It’s a very personal interpretation of a place that I lack the words to describe. I’d like to believe Orsini built this monumental park out of grief for his dead wife, and in my Sacro Bosco I used this story as a core for my own inspiration: love as a foundation for creation.”

In June, von Hausswolff released a cover of Bjork’s “All is Full of Love” with Myrkur. von Hausswolff announced the album’s release and shared the “Sacro Bosco” music video in July. All Thoughts Fly will be released through Southern Lord on Sept. 25. It will be her first release since her 2018 album, Dead Magic.