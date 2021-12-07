Nick Murphy Confirms New Album Take In The Roses For December 10 Release

Home News Skyler Graham December 7th, 2021 - 5:49 PM

Nick Murphy

This Friday, Dec. 10, Nick Murphy (also known as Chet Faker) is releasing his newest album Take In The Roses via Detail Records and BMG. The LP is his first with a band made up of Nick Kinsey, Jake Falby, Tim Lappin and Tim Mislock, allowing the piece to be credited to Nick Murphy & The Program. In anticipation of the album, the artist shared a 30-second teaser that is edited to appear as if it was recorded on a film camera, showing scenes of rural landscapes with a somber acoustic track behind it.

“This record is important for a lot of reasons,” says Murphy in a press release. “But if I had to choose one, it’s that it was fun to make.”



This isn’t the first time the Australian singer has waited to announce his album — last year, he surprised fans with his album Music For Silence, which audiences didn’t know about until the day it was released. The surprise, however, led to the album’s quick success, as it was streamed over 250,000 times in less than 24 hours.

Following this impromptu album release, the artist relaunched the name Chet Faker with the song “Low,” which “features a laid-back beat and a smooth funkiness that Murphy’s productions have become known for.”

This spring, the musician is touring North America and Europe — the shows begin on March 7 in California and end in Germany on May 12. Throughout the tour, Murphy will be visiting cities such as Portland, Minneapolis, Chicago, Toronto, Dublin, Barcelona and more. Dates are listed below.

CHET FAKER LIVE

Fremont Theater, San Luis Obispo, CA — March 7

The Warfield, San Francisco, CA — March 8

Showbox SoDo, Seattle, WA — March 10

Roseland Theater, Portland, OR — March 11

Vogue Theatre, Vancouver, BC — March 12

The Midway Bar, Edmonton, AB — March 15

The Palace Theater, Calgary, AB — March 16

Burton Cummings Theater, Winnipeg, MB — March 18

First Avenue, Minneapolis, MN — March 20

The Sylvee, Madison, WI — March 22

The Vic Theater, Chicago, IL — March 23

History, Toronto, ON — March 25

MTELUS, Montreal, QC — March 26

House of Blues, Boston, MA — March 29

Theatre of Living Arts, Philadelphia, PA — March 30

Terminal 5, New York, NY — April 1

Corona Capital Guadalajara, Guadalajara, Mexico — May 21-22

Lightning in a Bottle, Bakersfield, CA — May 25-30

Forbidden Fruit, Dublin, Ireland — June 4-5

Primavera Sound, Barcelona, Spain — June 8

Maifeld Derby, Mannheim, Germany — June 12

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer