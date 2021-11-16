A Place To Bury Strangers Announce New Album See Through You; Share Single “Let’s See Each Other”

Home News Skyler Graham November 16th, 2021 - 1:53 PM

On Feb. 4, 2022, A Place To Bury Strangers is releasing their sixth album See Through You via their new label Dedstrange. In anticipation of the album, the post-punk band recently shared the music video for “Let’s See Each Other.”

The video pairs grunge and new-age visuals — burning paper and flashing lyrics accompanying the band members smashing their instruments before transforming into a David Bowie-era group, complete with a fog machine, a pinstripe suit and a disco ball. The switch in aesthetics aptly accompanies the switch from the song’s more hardcore sound to a lighter synth-based track.



In addition to the upcoming album, the group is embarking on a 2022 tour across North America and Europe. The tour begins on Jan. 31 in Washington, DC, and concludes its North American leg in Brooklyn on March 4. The band will then travel to Europe for a March 9 show in Hamburg, Germany, and end the tour on April 13 in Cologne.

Earlier this year, Oliver Ackermann of the band sat down for an interview with mxdwn to discuss their July 2021 EP Hologram:

“You want to try to hear different sounds,” the artist said on creating new music. “You get some crazy idea like, ‘What’s it sound like if we run microphones into the basement and record,’ and then you’re like, ‘Oh, that’s kind of cool.’ So you do all of those kinds of things. Sometimes it’s just to kind of keep yourself sort of excited and experimenting, and you’re curious, so you try everything you can do.”

See Through You Tracklist

1. Nice Of You To Be There For Me

2. I’m Hurt

3. Let’s See Each Other

4. So Low

5. Dragged In A Hole

6. Ringing Bells

7. I Disappear (When You’re Near)

8. Anyone But You

9. My Head Is Bleeding

10. Broken

11. Hold On Tight

12. I Don’t Know How You Do It

13. Love Reaches Out

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat