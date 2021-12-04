HAIM Shares ‘Haimukkah’ Cover Of Adam Sandler’s Classic “The Chanukah Song”

Home News Aswath Viswanathan December 4th, 2021 - 4:05 PM

According to Consequence, HAIM have shared their cover of Adam Sandler’s classic “The Chanukah Song,” for their annual “Haimukkah” festivities. Sandler’s holiday song is now 27 years old and debuted on Saturday Night Live in 1994.

In Sandler’s hilarious tune, he name-drops a variety of Jewish celebrities, and people who aren’t for comedic effect. HAIM saw fit to update Sandler’s now outdated song with more current Jewish celebrities and their own friends. “Maya Rudolph lights the menorah/So does Japanese Breakfast, and the Dessners do the hora,” they sing in harmony, nodding to indie rocker Michelle Zauner and twin brothers Aaron and Bryce Dessner of The National. The sister trio go on to shoutout other familial pairs, including Hollywood sisters Rashida and Kidada Jones, and father-son comedy icons Eugene and Dan Levy. Adam Sandler sang the line, “Harrison Ford’s a quarter Jewish,” so HAIM matched him by pointing out that Timothée Chalamet and Doja Cat are both half Jewish. They also have the witty and relevant line, “So don’t get Omicronukkah/On this lovely, lovely Hanukkah.” Finally, at the end of the cover, the sisters hint that they may be going on tour soon as they synchronously ask each other “Should we go on tour?” and intently stare at the camera.

Well we know for sure that they will be hitting the stage in 2022 with the Red Hot Chili Peppers on their international summer 2022 tour, which includes other artists like Anderson Paak & The Free Nationals, A$AP Rocky, St. Vincent, Thundercat, The Strokes and Beck.

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna