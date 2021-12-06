Alice Cooper Announces Spring 2022 Tour Dates Featuring Ace Frehley And Buckcherry

Home News Joe Hageman December 6th, 2021 - 6:44 PM

Hard rocker Alice Cooper has announced new tour dates for his 2022 tour. After previously announcing dates in the winter of 2022, Cooper has returned to announce a new leg of the tour for the spring, starting on March 18 in Mashantucket, CT at the Foxwoods Resort Casino and lasting until April 20 in Seattle, WA at McCaw Hall. For all of those shows excpet the first one, Buckcherry will appear in support. After Buckcherry exits the tour in Seattle, Cooper will be joined by Ace Frehley for 2 more shows in Reno, NV and Paso Robles, CA. Cooper will have a busy beginning of 2021, as he is already on tour in January and February as well as appearing on the Monsters of Rock Cruise. Cooper is very familiar with Ace Frehley, as he collaborated with the former KISS guitarist on a tour in Fall 2021.

The tour will play many of Cooper’s old classics, but also incorporate material from his 2021 album Detroit Stories, which was reviewed on mxdwn.com. In a slightly more personal album, Cooper reflects on his upbringing in Detroit and what makes the city great musically. Cooper has long been known for his showsmanship and tours, as he often times spends nearly half the year touring. Those looking to buy tickets to the shows can find them here.

Spring 2022 tour dates:

3/18 — Mashantucket, CT — Foxwoods Resort Casino

3/19 — Hanover, MD — The Hall at Live! Casino and Hotel

3/20 — Pittsburgh, PA — Heinz Hall

3/22 — Newark, NJ — New Jersey Performing Arts Center

3/23 — Wilkes-Barre, PA — Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza

3/25 — Erie, PA — Warner Theatre

3/26 — Toronto, ON — Meridian Hall

3/27 — Peterborough, ON — Memorial Centre

3/29 — South Bend, IN — Morris Performing Arts Center

3/30 — Davenport, IA — Adler Theatre

3/31 — Appleton, WI — Fox Cities Performing Arts Center

4/2 — Prior Lake, MN — Mystic Lake Casino Showroom

4/3 — Sioux Falls, SD — Washington Pavilion

4/4 — Ralston, NE — Ralston Arena

4/6 — Bismarck, ND — Bismarck Event Center

4/7 — Grand Forks, ND — Alerus Center

4/9 — Winnipeg, MB — Canada Life Centre

4/10 — Moose Jaw, SK — Mosaic Place

4/12 — Edmonton, AB — Northern Jubilee Auditorium

4/14 — Calgary, AB — Winsport Arena

4/15 — Penticton, BC — South Okanagan Events Center

4/16 — Abbotsford, BC — Abbotsford Ent & Sports Centre

4/19 — Portland, OR — Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

4/20 — Seattle, WA — McCaw Hall

4/22 — Reno, NV — Grand Sierra Resort

4/23 — Paso Robles, CA — Vina Robles Amphitheatre

Photo Credit: Kayln Oyer