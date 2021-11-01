Alice Cooper Announces Winter 2022 U.S Tour Dates, Confirms Annual ‘Christmas Pudding’ Charity Event For December 4

Home News Joe Hageman November 1st, 2021 - 6:00 PM

Hard Rock artist Alice Cooper has announced his latest tour, with shows that will span from January 28 to February 8, 2021. He also announced the return of the Christmas Pudding charity concert series, scheduled this year on December 4 in Phoenix, Arizona. Proceeds from the concert will go to Alice Cooper’s Solid Rock Teen Centers, which supports free arts and vocational programs for teens. While it is a short tour, it will mark the last US shows before Cooper embarks on the Monsters of Rock Cruise series. Cooper recently wrapped up his Fall 2021 tour with Ace Frehley, which ended on October 23.

In Coopers Christmas Pudding charity concerts, there is usually a large supporting case of fellow rock stars, as the music performaned goes towards a good cause that can inspire a future generation of musicians to take the stage. While the guest performers have not yet been announced, expect a cast of characters. The concert tour will take Cooper across the Midwest and South to the final destination in Orlando.

Cooper has long been known for his sometimes characterized as “Shock Rock” style of music, but under the facade of shocking lyrics and performances, he supports charitable causes and has a deep passion performances, as he is continuing to tour and perform on stage even as he approaches 74 years of age.

Alice Cooper 2022 US Tour Dates:

01/28 – Cincinnati, OH @ ICON Music Center

01/29 – Toledo, OH @ Stranahan Theater

01/31 – Wabash, IN @ Honeywell Center

02/03 – Louisville, KY @ Palace Theatre

02/04 – Cherokee, NC @ Harrah’s Cherokee Event Center

02/05 – Savannah, GA @ Johnny Mercer Theatre

02/07 – Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall

02/08 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live

02/09 – 02/14 @ Monsters of Rock Cruise