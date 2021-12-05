SZA Shares Airy New Track “I Hate U”

Home News Audrey Herold December 5th, 2021 - 10:02 PM

American singer and songwriter, Solána Imani Rowe, professionally known as “SZA” is from St. Louis, Missouri. She started releasing music in the 2010s with her two EPs See.SZA.Run (2012) and S (2013). Some popular tracks of hers include “Good Days”, “Hit Different” and “Love Galore.” Her musical influences include everyone from Ella Fitzgerald to The Red Hot Chili Peppers. Much like her own music, SZA’s music taste has no bounds (as it shouldn’t).

After doing some very exciting features on tracks by artists such as Doja Cat and Kali Uchis, along with contributing “The Anonymous Ones” to the Dear Evan Hansen soundtrack, SZA has another gift for her fans.

Her latest track “I Hate U” is the first single off of her highly anticipated album. She released it on Soundcloud along side tracks “Joni” and “Nightbird.” Funnily enough, SZA’s official astrology reader inspired this release. “I Hate U” is calming and serene, the steady lo-fi ensures that. What really standouts out this track are the powerful lyrics and vocals. The song comes across as being about a toxic lover, a bad “habit” as SZA states. The lyrics are fun and witty. Lines like “Treat me like corduroy, wear me out” and “I can’t keep no conflict with you, boy, can we just rub it out?” stick out in particular. Not to mention that chorus, “And if you wondered if I hate you (I do),” now that’s how you make a man cry. Speaking of chorus, the layered vocals on it are done beautifully so creating hypnotic harmonies.

Be sure to to listen to “I Hate U”, “Joni” and “Nightbird” as we all await the release of SZA’s exciting new album release.

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna