SZA Releases Emotional New Song “The Anonymous Ones” From Dear Evan Hansen Soundtrack

R&B star Sza has released a new song “The Anonymous Ones” which was written and recorded specifically for the upcoming Dear Evan Hansen Soundtrack, which will be out on September 24. The track was written by Benj Pasek, Justin Paul and Amandla Stenberg, who is also one of the film’s co-stars. Other artists involved with the project include pop singer Sam Smith, R&B performer Summer Walker, country artist Carrie Underwood, country duo Dan + Shay, producer extraordinaire FINNEAS and indie rock icon Tori Kelly.

“The Anonymous Ones” hosts a soothing instrumental with a nice acoustic guitar melody leading the instrumental at the beginning, as it’s slowly joined by a kickdrum, more guitars and light pop synths. SZA’s voice is the main highlight of the track, as she passionately sings about a dilemma facing the film’s characters.

Dear Evan Hansen is a film adaption of the Tony-Award winning musical of the same name, which explores the coming of age of the titular teenager Evan Hansen. Hansen’s therapeutic letter to himself ends up getting stolen by a student named Connor, who later commits suicide. The event sends Hansen down an accidental rabbit-hole, as Connor’s family believe that their deceased son sent Hansen that letter, leading the protagonist to investigate Connor’s past.

SZA has been off to a busy year releasing three new songs last month “Nightbird,” “Joni” and “I Hate You.” The artist also celebrated the four-year anniversary of her debut album Ctrl this summer, and will also be performing at the Day N Vegas festival.

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna