SZA Shares Sparkling New Single “Good Days”

SZA has blessed music listeners with another soulful track called “Good Days.” The newly released single suits to SZA’s sound and is much in line with the sound that fans know. With guitar strings and heavenly background vocals, the song is yet another dreamy song that everyone can vibe to. It follows her lead single “Hit Different” featuring Ty Dolla $ign that was released in September and is the second piece of new music since her 2017 album Ctrl. According to Pitchfork, “Good Days” was first teased in the latter part of her music video for “Hit Different”, which fans were wanting to have it release as a stand-alone song. SZA had also tweeted that the song is still in clearance in October.

Fans had also noticed that the length and quality of the track were different than what was released, with the singer responding with the tweet. “Last FYI: Takes 24-72 hrs for full new audio to populate all around . 1% I’m gone love you !”

An acoustic version of both “Hit Different and “Good Days” was also released, which can be listened to below.

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna