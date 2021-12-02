LCD Soundsystem Perform Their Song “Other Voices” Live For The First Time

Home News Skyler Graham December 2nd, 2021 - 11:42 AM

LCD Soundsystem knew their 20-show residency at Brooklyn Steel would be a hit before it even began, with the residency selling out immediately. The performances so far have captured audiences, such as their covers of Spacemen 3’s “Big City” and Joy Division’s “No Love Lost.” This residency is not only their first time performing live in three years, but the first time performing some songs live for the first time ever — including their song “Other Voices.”

In an Instagram video of the performance, the group takes the intimate stage and the track’s disco beats pulse under purple lights. The rhythms and vocals echo more than in the recorded version, enabling the audience’s smooth bouncing to the song. Watch on the fifth slide of the Instagram post below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michael Mitchell (@therewillbeboogienights)



The only thing missing from the show was longtime synth player Gavilán Rayna Russom, who recently quit the band. She had worked with LCD Soundsystem since their 2008 album This Is Happening, and enhanced their 2017 number-one album American Dream, the album which features “Other Voices.” The band last performed live in 2018, with their spring West Coast tour and appearances at the South American Lollapalooza festivals.

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna