Amyl & The Sniffers Cancel NYC Show After Amy Taylor And Gus Romer Test Positive For Covid-19

Even as audiences prepare to return to live shows, some artists still have to cancel for health reasons. Amyl & The Sniffers just had to cancel their show in Williamsburg on Dec. 6 due to singer Amy Taylor and drummer Gus Romer testing positive for COVID. According to Brooklyn Vegan, they wrote: “The band is very disappointed but safety and health first.”

This news also means they had to cancel their shows in Europe this week, including a show in Barcelona and their appearance at France’s Rencontres Trans Musicales de Rennes festival. Hopefully their plans to perform in the spring will still go as planned: the band is set to accompany King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, who is set to tour both North America and Europe from April to October.

At each of these shows, the Australian punk band is sure to excite the crowd with hits from their latest album Comfort to Me. “This song,” said of the track “Capital,” “—and the album as a whole—is anti-misogynist, anti-capitalist and unapologetic. The essence of feminism, and not coincidentally, is also the essence of punk.” Punk is also unapologetic about protecting others, which is what the band is doing by canceling these shows.