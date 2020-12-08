Cult of Luna Share Bone Chilling New Song “Three Bridges”

Home News Aaron Grech December 8th, 2020 - 1:01 PM

Swedish heavy metal outfit Cult of Luna have released a new song called “Three Bridges,” which will be featured on the group’s forthcoming EP The Raging River, out on February 5 via Red Creek. This upcoming LP will have a special red and gold splatter vinyl, that will be distributed though Metal Blade Records.

“Three Bridges” opens up up with a brooding guitar line, that is gradually complemented by gritty distorted riffs and tribal like drum beats that give the song a cryptic feel. This nearly nine-minute long song spends the first couple of minutes with this eerie build up before taking a sharp turn into metal territory, with harsh shouted vocals and more intense breakdowns.

“It’s been an interesting, as well as an introspective, way of working, having our instinct leading the way and then having to figure out where it takes us,” the band wrote in a press release. “But not only has it been a linear journey; some aspects of it are also clearly circular.”

Their upcoming EP is set to have a feature from Mark Lanegan, who is best known for his role in the influential rock outfit Screaming Trees. The Raging River EP is also set to feature more merchandise, such as a special t-shirt.

The band debuted an 18-minute long short film called A Dawn to Fear last year, which took its title from the studio album that preceded it. The film included two songs from A Dawn to Fear, such as “Lay Your Head to Rest” and “The Silent Man.“