Cult of Luna Announce New EP The Raging River For February 2021 Release, Will Feature Guest Appearance From Mark Lanegan

Home News Roy Lott November 13th, 2020 - 8:47 AM

Swedish heavy metal band Cult of Luna have announced that their new EP The Raging River is set to be released February 5. 2021 under their newly created record label Red Creek. The EP features 5 new tracks, including a collaboration with Mark Lanegan from Screaming Trees and Queens of the Stone Age. The EP will follow the band’s high fidelity 2019 release “A Dawn to Fear.” In a press release, the band had issued a statement about the new record, wanting it to continue from their lat album.

“The Raging River’ feels more like a bridge. A midpoint that needs to be crossed so we can finish what we started with 2019’s ‘A Dawn to Fear.'” They continue to say “It’s been an interesting, as well as an introspective, way of working, having our instinct leading the way and then having to figure out where it takes us. But not only has it been a linear journey; some aspects of it are also clearly circular. For example, we have been a fan of Mark Lanegan for many years. So in 2005, when we wrote the song ‘And With Her Came the Birds’, we had his voice in mind, and the working title was ‘The Lanegan Song’. But we were not many years over 20, and our lack of self-confidence prevented us from even daring to ask. It took fifteen years for us to get the guts to ask him. Hearing his voice on ‘Inside Of A Dream’ is nothing more than feeling that we’re inside of a dream.”

Fans can pre-order the album via Metal Blade and the band’s record label website, which includes bundles with merchandise.

The band’s last album also incuded a 18-minute short film, under the same title as the album. It included two of the tracks fro the album “Lay Your Head to Rest” and “The Silent Man” and featured Swedish actor Jimmy Lindström.

The Raging River Tracklist

1. Three Bridges

2. What I leave Behind

3. Inside of A Dream – featuring Mark Lanegan

4. I Remember

5. Wave After Wave