Staind’s Aaron Lewis Claims He Beat COVID by Taking Ivermectin

Home News Skyler Graham November 22nd, 2021 - 12:04 PM

Over the past two years, there have been a plethora of stories about musicians who have suffered from COVID-19, who have tested positive for it and who have recovered from it. The latest of these artists is Aaron Lewis from Staind, who claims he beat the virus by using the unproven treatment of anti-parasitic medication ivermectin.

According to Loudwire, Lewis told his audience about his use of the medication as well as other antibiotics during a solo performance this past Saturday at Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races in Charles Town, W.V.

“So I just had COVID,” he said during the performance. “And it was in my body for a week. It took a week for me to go from testing positive to testing negative. And at the risk of being called a conspiracy theorist, I took ivermectin and a Z-Pak — two things readily available. And if they weren’t locking up all the ivermectin, you could get it from any doctor. It won awards for its applications on humans long before it ever went to a veterinarian application. It’s not just a horse dewormer.”

The FDA has not approved the medication for COVID-19 prevention or treatment. It is commonly used to treat parasites in horses, and is approved for human use to treat conditions such as skin lice.

Staind hasn’t been afraid to share his right-leaning stance on political issues: in September, he led a “Fuck Biden” chant at a live show in the President’s hometown. He also took a strong stance against former president Obama, going so far as to call him “truly the worst f**king president that we have ever had in the history of this f**king country.”

