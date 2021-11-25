Killswitch Engage’s 2006 Album As Daylight Dies Receives Platinum Status

Home News Roy Lott November 25th, 2021 - 12:22 AM

Photographer Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz

Killswitch Engages’ acclaimed fourth studio effort As Daylight Dies has been certified platinum by the RIAA (Recording Industry Association of America) on November 23 for album sales of a million copies.

As Daylight Dies features some of the band’s biggest hits including the platinum single “My Curse” and their popular cover of Dios “Holy Diver”.

Released in 2006, “As Daylight Dies” opened with under 60,000 units to debut at position No. 32 on The Billboard 200 chart. It was certified gold by the RIAA in 2009. The LP is the follow-up to 2004’s Grammy-nominated album “The End of Heartache”, which has also been certified gold.

Earlier this month, Killswitch Engage announced its rescheduled headline tour for winter 2022. The band will now bring the “Atonement Tour” back on the road to clubs and theaters across North America beginning on January 28 in Pittsburgh and running through March 12 in Philadelphia. August Burns Red and Light The Torch will support the band throughout the tour.

“We worked very hard to carefully piece this tour back together properly,” stated Jesse Leach about the tour. “After the tour was shut down two days in when it started in 2020, we are bringing it back! We are honored and stoked to have August Burns Red and Howard Jones and the boys in Light the Torch along to make this an ‘all killer, no filler’ lineup.” Tickets for the originally scheduled shows will be honored for the new ones.

The group recently played the Slipknot curated festival Knotfest, alongside Slipknot, Fever 333 and Bring Me The Horizon.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz