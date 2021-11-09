Killswitch Engage Announce New Rescheduled Winter 2022 Tour Dates

Home News Skyler Graham November 9th, 2021 - 7:07 PM

The well-known heavy metal band Killswitch Engage recently announced the rescheduled dates for their winter 2022 tour. The “Atonement” tour will begin on Jan, 28 in Pittsburgh, PA, and end on March 12 in Philadelphia. Throughout the 33 shows, the band will visit major cities such as Toronto, Boston, New York, Atlanta, Houston, LA, Chicago and many more.

Joining them on the tour are August Burns Red and Light the Torch. In April 2020, the former band released Guardians, an album that writer Erin Winans described as “an aggressive album from August Burns Red with soft moments interspersed throughout.” Following the album release, the band shared an animated video for “Standing in the Storm,” which stands separate from the preceding album.

“The long wait is finally over,” says singer Jesse Leach in a press release. “We worked very hard to carefully piece this tour back together properly. After the tour was shut down two days in when it started in 2020, we are bringing it back! We are honored and stoked to have August Burns Red and Howard Jones and the boys in Light the Torch along to make this an ‘all killer, no filler’ lineup.”

Earlier this year, the band was featured at Knotfest Los Angeles, performing alongside other metal powerhouses such as Bring Me the Horizon and Fever 333. On August 6, they hosted their “Vaccinated + Intoxicated” live stream event, a response to the cancellation of their 2020 tour.

KILLSWITCH ENGAGE “ATONEMENT” WINTER TOUR 2022:

WITH AUGUST BURNS RED + LIGHT THE TORCH:

1/28 — Pittsburgh, PA — Stage AE

1/29 — Silver Spring, MD — Fillmore

1/31 — Stroudsburg, PA — Sherman Theater

2/1 — Montreal, QC — M-Telus

2/2 — Toronto, ON — Rebel

2/4 — Wallingford, CT — The Dome

2/5 — Portland, ME — State Theater

2/6 — Boston, MA — House of Blues

2/8 — New York, NY — Terminal 5

2/10 — Raleigh, NC — Ritz

2/11 — Atlanta, GA — Tabernacle

2/12 — Orlando, FL — House of Blues

2/14 — Houston, TX — House of Blues

2/15 — Dallas, TX — SouthSide Ballroom

2/17 — Tempe, AZ — The Marquee

2/18 — Los Angeles, CA — Wiltern

2/19 — Las Vegas, NV — Brooklyn Bowl

2/21 — Ventura, CA — Ventura Theater

2/22 — Riverside, CA — Municipal Auditorium

2/23 — San Francisco, CA — Warfield

2/25 — Spokane, WA — Knitting Factory

2/26 — Missoula, MT — Wilma Theater

2/27 — Seattle, WA — Showbox SoDo

3/1 — Boise, ID — Revolution

3/2 — Salt Lake City, UT — Complex

3/3 — Denver, CO — Fillmore

3/5 — Green Bay, WI — EPIC Event Center

3/6 — Minneapolis, MN — Fillmore

3/7 — Chicago, IL — Radius

3/8 — Columbus, OH — Express Live

3/10 — Detroit, MI — Fillmore

3/11 — Rochester, NY — Main Street Armory

3/12 — Philadelphia, PA — Franklin Music Hall

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz