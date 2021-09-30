Staind Frontman Aaron Lewis Leads “Fuck Biden” Chant During Live Show In The Presidents Hometown

Home News Michelle Leidecker September 30th, 2021 - 4:42 PM

The frontman from Staind Aaron Lewis led a “Fuck Biden” chant in the POTUS’s hometown of Scranton Pennsylvania on the September 25th date of Staind’s tour with Korn. Lewis, who has shown his disdain for the President before, exclaimed mid-set “F**k Joe Biden coming from Scranton, Pennsylvania,” before whipping up the crowd into a “F**k Joe Biden” chant. A good portion of the crowd joined him in the chant, joining in on the political statement.

According to consequence.net “Biden was born and raised in Scranton, a piece of information not lost on Lewis.” Watch Lewis lead the chant in a fan recorded video here:

In a baseball style chant, Lewis managed to rile up the crowd enough to get them to join in his chant before they all start cheering for Lewis who is on stage. Staind is currently finishing up their last tour dates with Korn, which will wrap up on October 3rd in Gilford, NH. This is the first time for the band to be on the road since before the pandemic, which could explain the audiences enthusiasm to get involved.

As seen on consequence.net: “Back in April, Lewis released a solo single, “Am I the Only One,” a right-wing rallying cry that takes on the liberal agenda while dissing Bruce Springsteen. Lewis is also the guy who called former president Barack Obama ‘truly the worst f**king president that we have ever had in the history of this f**king country.'”