Phife Dawg’s Estate Announces New Posthumous Album Forever For March 2022 Release

On March 22, 2022, Phife Dawg’s posthumous album LP Forever is set for release. The late Tribe Called Quest member died in 2016 due to diabetes-related complications — he would have been celebrating his 51st birthday on the day of the announcement. According to Pitchfork, Dion Liverpool, who was once a manager for the group, made an announcement about the upcoming album:

“We faced a lot of ups and downs trying to get the album completed, and only by God’s grace and patience were we able to. I would like to thank his fans for being patient and understanding that nothing that is good and timeless will happen overnight. I took on the responsibility to help the family complete Forever and honored that I was trusted to do so. Happy bday Phifey.”

The album is expected to include tracks such as “Nutshell Part 2” and “French Kiss Deux,” both of which were shared earlier this year. The album was expected to be released in 2021 after a tweet celebrating the artist’s 50th birthday indicated that fans could expect so. The idea of the solo project was announced by his wife in 2016 following A Tribe Called Quest’s last studio album, We got it from Here… Thank You 4 Your service.