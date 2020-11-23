A Tribe Called Quest Says Long-Awaited Solo Album from the Late Phife Dawg Will Be Released in 2021

Home News Aaron Grech November 23rd, 2020 - 2:01 PM

A Tribe Called Quest have announced that a solo album from the late Phife Dawg should be released early next year, while unveiling new merchandise in honor of the rapper. A potential Phife Dawg solo project was first announced by his wife in late 2016, following the release of A Tribe Called Quest’s last studio album.

Phife Dawg passed away in 2016 at the age of 45, following complications caused by diabetes. The rapper was a founding member of the influential hip hop group, who were known for revitalizing jazz samples and their forward thinking lyricism. The group helped pave the way for subsequent generations of hip hop, leaving an influence on a wide range of rappers including Mos Def, Lauryn Hill, Kendrick Lamar and Kanye West.

Happy 50th Phife Dawg! To honor and celebrate his life and legacy, the estate on behalf of his family just released limited edition “Phife Forever” tees. You can pre-order until 12/1 🔗 in the bio Also know that early next year you will all get to hear a new Phife album 👀 pic.twitter.com/BfXTb11Oq5 — ATCQ (@ATCQ) November 20, 2020

The group’s last album We got it from Here… Thank You 4 Your service, featured appearances from the late Phife Dawg, while honoring his lengthy career with the group. The album was a passing of the torch to a new generation of hip hop, ending an 18 year hiatus and was named as mxdwn’s best album of 2016.

Phife Dawg’s legacy continues to live on, as the rapper made a posthumous appearance on Consequence’s “No Place Life Home” which was released last December. A Tribe Called Quest is set to appear in a Verzuz battle against famed hip hop duo Outkast, according to a statement by rapper Swizz Beatz. San Francisco’s Yerba Buena Center for the Arts announced A Tribe Called Quest week, in honor of the group’s legendary 1993 album Midnight Maurauders.