Jon Schaffer Of Iced Earth Continues To Cooperate With Authorities After Pleading Guilty For Involvement In Capitol Riot

Jon Schaffer of Iced Earth is continuing to cooperate with authorities after pleading guilty earlier this year to his role in the Capitol riot. He is currently on pre-trial release.

In a joint status update filed on November 12 in federal court in Washington, D.C., Schaffer’s attorney Andrew C. Marcantel of Attorneys For Freedom Law Firm stated that “The Defendant remains on release under the supervision of the District of Columbia Pre-Trial Services Department. He has remained cooperative with pre-trial release conditions and lawenforement since his release.

“Multiple defendants charged in the case in which the Defendant is cooperating have been presented before the Court; several are in the process of exploring case resolutions and a trial date has yet to be set. They have also requested to file a joint status update onor about January 8, 2022.”

Acording to Blabbermouth, part of his April 2021 plea deal was him entering into an agreement to cooperate with the government. Schaffer was charged with six crimes, including engaging in an act of physical violence and targeting police with bear spray, but pleaded guilty to two charges. He was charged with obstruction of an official proceeding of Congress and trespassing on restricted grounds of the Capitol while armed with a deadly or dangerous weapon.

His team initially withdrew the motion that he be released due to the Speedy Trial Act, but a judge named him as “a potential threat to the community,” Schaffer additionally was ordered to be held without bail until his trial.