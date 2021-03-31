FKA twigs Says Lil Nas X Acknowledged the Similarities Between “Cellophane” and “MONTERO” Video in Private Conversation

Home News Ariel King March 31st, 2021 - 5:08 PM

FKA twigs shared on Instagram that she had a discussion with Lil Nas X about the similarities between her “cellophane” music video and his “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” music video. Lil Nas X expressed that he had been unaware of how similar the two music videos truly were, both featuring them falling down to hell while sliding down a stripper pole.

FKA twigs and Lil Nas X were supportive in their conversation, praising one another and acknowledging their video’s similarity. Following the conversation, Lil Nas X paid homage to FKA twigs and the cellophane director, Andrew Thomas Huang.

“i want to show love to @fkatwigs & @andrewthomashuang ! the ‘cellophane’ visual is a masterpiece. i want to say thank u to twigs for calling me and informing me about the similarities between the two videos, as i was not aware they were so close. Was only excited for the video to come out. I understand how hard you worked to bring this visual to life. You deserve so much more love and praise,” Lil Nas X said on Instagram.

Huang had taken to Twitter to discuss the similarities between the videos, and how oftentimes in the art world, artists take inspiration from one another. He also highlighted how both “cellophane” and “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” had the same choreographer.

“I’m a fan of @LilNasX,” Huang said. “‘Old Town Road’ is iconic. Sharing collaborators is common. Seeing the ‘Cellophane’ choreographer collab with Lil Nas X is awesome (love a Satan dance). Sharing aesthetics and paying homage is part of the creative process. Collective consciousness exists.”

“Images are also expensive to make. Years of work went into the creation of ‘Cellophane,’ from physical training to the emotional labor of unpacking Twigs’ life to construct images told her story of trauma and recovery. ‘Cellophane’ was a confession in the most valuable sense. When an artist is in a position of power (amplified with the help of major record labels, social media, PR, etc) and repurposes someone’s labor and ideas to serve their brand image, they cause harm by displacing the efforts of the artists who did the original leg work.”

“Intentional or not, copying other artist’s work happens. Making music videos is a labor of love. The demand for content pushed by major labels renders our work disposable and pits artists against each other. I urge the music community, particularly major record labels like @ColumbiaRecords to respect directors, uphold artistic accountability and honor the ingenuity of artists dedicating their blood sweat and tears to imagine better futures amidst a broken industry. We can do better.”

FKA twigs also posted on Instagram to talk about her discussion with Lil Nas X. She thanked the young rapper for having a “gentle honest conversation,” praising him for what his music video has symbolized, as well as her team who assisted in the creation of “cellophane.”

“thank you @lilnasx for our gentle honest conversations and for acknowledging the inspiration cellophane gave you and your creative team in creating your iconic video,” FKA twigs said. “i think what you have done is amazing and i fully support your expression and bravery in pushing culture forward for the queer community. legend status. i want to thank @andrewthomashuangand @kelyvon for helping me create cellophane but also and most importantly i would like to thank sex workers and strippers for providing the physical language to make both videos possible. i have been working with @swarmhive to help support this community and i know all donations to the swarm hardship fund will be welcome during this difficult time. link in bio x”

Lil Nas X’s music video has stirred up massive controversy due to the depiction of Satan, with the rapper giving him a lap dance. The music video was inspired by his sexuality, with Lil Nas X symbolizing that he would rather go to hell for being himself, rather than pretend to be straight. The music video’s release was supported by a pair of modified Nikes, which had been created in collaboration with the company MSCHF. Only 666 pairs of the shoes were available, and they were made with one drop of human blood. The sneakers had sold out in minutes, priced at $1,018 a pair in reference to Luke 10:18, which states, “I saw Satan fall like lightning from heaven.” Nike had not been a part of the collaboration, and subsequently sued MSCHF for copyright infringement.

FKA twigs is currently working on an album, the singer saying in a recent interview that she had written an entire album during lockdown over the internet.

