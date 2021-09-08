Eddie Vedder Shares Longing New Track “Long Way” Announces New Album “Earthling”

Home News Michelle Leidecker September 8th, 2021 - 9:06 PM

Eddie Vedder from Pearl Jam has released a new solo single titled “Long Way” which is the first off of his upcoming solo album Earthling. The track is produced with producer Andrew Watt in a way that lets Vedder’s vocals shine through as Watt’s production shines with the emotion of the track. Released via Seattle Surf/ Republic Records, Vedder begins to explore his own solo career while still working and touring with Pearl Jam. He has also announced the pre-order of a special limited-edition seven-inch vinyl featuring “Long Way” and soon-to-be released song “The Haves”.

The video, shot through the perspective of a road-trip, Vedder sings, “He took the long way/ On the freeway.” The lyric video really drives in the emotion of the track, as if you could be singing this on your own road-trip through the mountains.

Watch the lyric video here:

Outside of his solo work, Vedder continues to tour with Pearl Jam, which is going to be performing a string of festival dates in September through October, including Sea.Hear.Now. festival on September 18, Ohana Festival on September 26 and again during Ohana Festival’s Encore Weekend on October 1 and October 2 and Vedder will also be performing a special solo set at Ohana Festival on September 25.

Vedder has also collaborated recently with Tom Morello, who is in the works of releasing The Atlas Underground Fire which Morello is a prominent collaborator of.

Photo Credit Stephen Hoffmeister