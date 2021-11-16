Big Thief Announce New Album Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You; Share New Song “Time Escaping”

Home News Skyler Graham November 16th, 2021 - 11:08 AM

On Feb. 11, 2022, Big Thief is releasing their new album Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You via 4AD. In anticipation of the upcoming album, the band recently shared one of its tracks titled “Time Escaping,” a whimsically chaotic piece that is both nostalgic in its childlike qualities and unmistakably modern in its production.



“One of the things that bonds us together as a band is pure magic,” Adrienne Lenker said in a press release. “I think we all have the same guide and none of us have ever spoken what it is because we couldn’t name it, but somehow, we are all going for the same thing, and when we hit it… we all know it’s it, but none of us to this day, or maybe ever, will be able to articulate in words what the ‘it’ is.”

The song release follows the group sharing “Certainty,” “Little Things” and “Sparrow,” all of which will also be featured on the forthcoming album. According to Stereogum, the double album was recorded in four sessions at four different studios, one each in upstate New York, Topanga Canyon, the Rocky Mountains and Tuscon, Arizona.

In addition to releasing this album this winter, Big Thief is going on a tour across Europe and North America. The tour kicks off on Jan. 31, 2022, in Lille, France, and the European leg ends on March 4 in London. The North American leg picks up on April 12 in Ithaca, NY, and ends on May 15 in Pioneertown, CA.

Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You Tracklist

1. Change

2. Time Escaping

3. Spud Infinity

4. Certainty

5. Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You

6. Sparrow

7. Little Things

8. Heavy Bend

9. Flower of Blood

10. Blurred View

11a Red Moon

12. Dried Roses

13. No Reason

14. Wake Me up to Drive

15. Promise Is a Pendulum

16. 12,000 Lines

17. Simulation Swarm

18. Love Love Love

19. The Only Place

20. Blue Lightning