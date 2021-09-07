Big Thief Share Comforting New Song “Certainty”

Home News Michelle Leidecker September 7th, 2021 - 12:48 PM

Big Thief has released a new single titled “Certainty,” released via Saddle Creek Records. Bringing to the forefront the band’s folk roots, this track is raw, discussing the human journey in relation to love, finding it, losing it, and living with it. This track was recorded during a three day power outage while the band recorded at Sam Evian’s Flying Cloud Studios, bringing another layer of understanding to the words they sing.

Big Thief, whose roots are in Brooklyn, New York, is well known for their folk aesthetic and have made their way through their artistic journey with the spontaneity of tracks such as this one. The rawness of their music will draw you in, and the comfort you can find in it will make you stay.

You can listen to the song here:

This newest single comes after their two other recent releases, “Little Things,” and “Sparrow,” released in August 2021. They have also released their upcoming tour dates, an international tour between the Unites States and Europe, check out the info here.