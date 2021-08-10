Big Thief Shares Two New Songs “Little Things” and “Sparrow”

Home News Gasmyne Cox August 10th, 2021 - 7:50 PM

Big Thief has released two new songs called “Little Things” and “Sparrow.” Both were made by the drummer of the group James Krivchenia. Big Thief will also be playing at the 2021 Pitchfork Music Festival and tickets are now being sold. The festival will be following the new guidelines of either having proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test.

“Little Things” was recorded in 2020 in Topanga, California. As a five minute video it encompasses all sorts of instruments playing. Plus while the song is continuing the pictures are seen moving and while each drawing is swaying the bear could be inferred to be playing the guitar and singing at the campfire while the others are listening.

“Sparrow” was made last summer in the Catskills. Krivchenia explains how “Sparrow” came to be: “We all just scattered about the room without headphones, focused and in the music—you could feel that something special was happening.”

Big Thief will also be going on tour starting August 21st and ending June 9th, 2022. They will also following Live Nations new guidelines. Tickets are also now being sold on their official website.