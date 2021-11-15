The Willie Nelson Family Releases Cover of Hank Williams’ “I Saw The Light”

Home News Skyler Graham November 15th, 2021 - 9:00 PM

On Nov. 19, the Willie Nelson Family is releasing their self-titled album, which contains a mix of Willie Nelson songs, covers and traditional folk music. At the end of October, the family shared George Harrison’s “All Things Must Pass,” another track from the upcoming album. Today, they released one more cover before the album drops, Hank Williams’ “I Saw The Light.”

The cover feels just as authentic as the original, carrying the joy that is only found when being around those that help you see “the light.” Each member of the family brings their original twang to the short country gospel classic, spreading the light of the Lord between different generations.



“While not a commercial success upon its original release, “I Saw the Light” has become of of the world’s most immediately recognizable contemporary hymns, a standard in country music and gospel,” says the press release. “One of his favorite songs and a staple of his repertoire, “I Saw the Light” has been performed by Willie Nelson on numerous occasions including a memorable grand finale at Farm Aid 1992.”

The Farm Aid concert — which was founded by Nelson — returned in 2021 after being canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic. The country icon performed at the charity event alongside artists such as John Mellencamp, Neil Young, Margo Price, Dave Matthews and more. Since the concert’s debut in 1985, the event has raised over $60 million for American farmers in need.